Uber launches feature to help travellers co-ordinate itinerary for trips

As part of efforts to improve users’ travel experience, e-hailing company Uber announced its latest innovative travel feature, Smart Itineraries. This feature within the Uber Travel suite was launched globally with the World Cup in Qatar in full swing and one of the busiest travel seasons upon us.

Story continues below Advertisement

The feature allows consumers to connect their Gmail or Microsoft itineraries to the Uber app, where they’ll be able to co-ordinate rides, flights, and hotel and restaurant reservations. According to the e-hailing service provider, it decided to expand its services to accommodate many of those increasing travel needs. “Riders will earn 10% back in Uber Cash every time they book a Reserve ride with Uber Travel, which means they can plan ahead and earn Uber Cash. Once riders connect to their Gmail or Microsoft account, Uber will do the rest, organising all reservation needs in one place for stress-free travel,” said Uber.

Mpho Sebelebe, Uber’s head of communications for South Africa said that they are excited to introduce this new feature and enhanced offering to help travellers go anywhere with a little help from Uber and Uber Travel that forms an integral part of Uber’s vision of being a one-stop shop for door-to-door travel. “We’re all going and getting this time of year, and this new and refreshed consumer experience is designed to make big moments like the World Cup and holidays a little less manic and a little more magical,” said Sebelebe. The company also revealed that it has an impressive roster of over 20 in-app safety features that aim to help give riders and drivers peace of mind before, during and after a trip to help make trips feel safer and foster a more respectful environment.

Story continues below Advertisement

An example of this is the anti-discrimination button that makes it simpler for riders and drivers to report any incident that goes against Uber’s Community Guidelines. Another example is the introduction of an emergency button, where emergency services can be dispatched to the location of the user at the touch of a button. “We are also piloting our new Audio Recording feature in Johannesburg and Pretoria with a national rollout in the next few weeks. This feature allows drivers and riders to record the audio of their trips and submit the recording to our support team in the event of a safety incident,” said Uber.

Story continues below Advertisement