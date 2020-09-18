Unpacking the Christmas safari trend

Christmas is usually a time to reflect with family, either at a holiday rental or at home. Over the years, families have booked into lodges over the holidays to enjoy bespoke Christmas safaris. The trend has grown for international and local travellers. South Africa has a range of safari lodges scattered throughout the country, some that offer special Christmas safari getaways. A typical Christmas safari If you are booking into a luxury safari lodge, a typical day starts with a morning safari where you could spot the Big 5 wandering about. After your morning game drive, head to the restaurant for a breakfast fit for royalty, from freshly baked pastries to a full English breakfast.

The rest of the morning is your free time, so arrange with the lodge to plan some activities or laze around in your villa.

As it is the holidays, you could exchange presents before the big Christmas lunch. If you want, an afternoon game drive can be arranged. It's ideal to arrange a full itinerary with activities, so every day you spend at the lodge is different.

Peak season costs

Christmas Safaris are quite popular, so it's important to book early to avoid disappointment.

Budgeting is vital. Try to book all-inclusive packages as it works out cheaper if you just pay for accommodation and breakfast.

Planning is key to ensure that you enjoy the most of the lodge, while still adding time for some much needed R&R. It is a good idea to ensure that you research the type of lodge you want to spend Christmas at.

The options are endless. Some boast spas and wellness centres, while others pride themselves in a phenomenal dining experience. Some lodges focus on conservation.

