WATCH: 10 things to do on board the luxury MSC Grandiosa









There is plenty to see and do on board the MSC Grandiosa. Picture: Vallbracht for MSC Cruises. Cruise companies go out of their way to create bespoke experiences for their guests. MSC Cruises is no different, offering state of the art experiences for all ages. Here are the 10 things you can do on board the MSC Grandiosa: Have a glass of bubbles at the Champagne Bar The Champagne Bar serves a variety of 20 champagne, so there's plenty of options to choose from. It also makes for a gorgeous photo backdrop. Make your own chocolate at Jean-Philippe Maury Chocolat & Cafè

Chocoholics, you must pay a visit to Jean-Philippe Maury Chocolat & Cafè. The speciality restaurant offers 13 types of macarons, 6 types of bonbons chocolate, 6 types of round truffles, 16 types of chocolate bars, 40 kinds of chocolate products and biscuits. Guests can also create their own chocolate at a fee.

Dine at one of the speciality restaurants

MSC Grandiosa offers a range of speciality restaurants to cater for all types of tastes and preferences. Among the options include HOLA! Tapas Bar by Ramón Freixa, new French speciality restaurant, l’Atelier Bistrot, American styled Butcher's Cut and Kaito Teppanyaki Restaurant & Sushi Bar. Do try the gelato and crepes located on the 93-metre-long Mediterranean Promenade.

Take a picture at the Swarovski crystal staircase

MSC is renowned for its Swarovski crystal staircase that sparkles at all hours of the day. Most guests capture stunning images at night. It will make for a fabulous Instagram worthy image.

Plan an arcade afternoon

Whether you are 10 years old or 80, the arcade area on board the ship is a must-see. There's a bowling alley, F1 simulator, VR Maze and other games to keep everyone occupied. It makes for a perfect pre or post dinner activity.

Kids, there's a corner just for you

MSC sure knows how to entertain children. Grandiosa's children's area is remarkable, boasting activities for all ages. Among the highlights include 700 sq meters for children, 10 new activities for children and teenagers and a tech experience.

Enjoy the waterpark

Polar Aquapark is known as one of the most "intricate and exciting water parks at sea". Gather your family or friends for some fun in the sun.

Book a spa day

With so much to do on board, one needs some downtime. There's no better way than to book a spa day.

MSC Aurea Spa, a luxurious Balinese spa offers a thermal area, beauty salon and nail boutique and a range of beauty treatments to keep you feeling fresh and relaxed. There's also a spa doctor on site.

Watch a Cirque du Soleil shows

Plan some time to see a Cirque du Soleil at Sea show.

The project with Cirque du Soleil was launched on MSC Bellissima and made its way to the new vessel. The two new shows are called COSMOS, Journey to the unbelievable and EXENTRICKS, Expect the unexpected.

Enjoy the views with a cocktail at the Sky Lounge

If you want to escape from the crowd for a little while, head over to the Sky Lounge. Here, you can order a drink and marvel at the open ocean before you.

Clinton Moodley was a guest of MSC Cruises South Africa.

WATCH





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video



