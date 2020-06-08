WATCH: 5 flight attendants you should binge-watch during lockdown

Despite South Africa easing lockdown restrictions, many people are holding off any forms of travel until the situation improves. Despite being home, you can still escape to exotics destinations from the comfort of your home. Many flight attendants have made a name for themselves as YouTubers, showing their subscribers a glimpse of what takes place during flights and layovers. Here are a few we recommend: MJ xoxo

Catch up with the adventures of Emirates flight attendant MJ as she travels the world, from Seoul Korea, Johannesburg to Malaysia. The 20-something flight attendant isn't your typical YouTuber. She is honest, unapologetic and her content will inspire you to plan that trip.

Ashley Smith TV

Ashley Smith showcases what it is like to be a flight attendant as she navigates work and layovers. She takes viewers across the world, from Thailand, London, Las Vegas and Porto Rico. Smith encourages her viewers to "take a first-class seat into my real life adventures as a flight attendant". And, that's what she delivers.

Life by Franceso

American Airlines flight attendant Francesco is a Disney fanatic, and you can travel with him to Disney World and Disney cruises. Francisco also shows his subscribers behind the scenes of working as a flight attendant, what he does during layovers and travel trips with his boyfriend John and best friend Stephanie.

Fly With Stella

Stella takes travellers on adventures at "37, 000 feet in the air." Whether she is exploring Italy with her husband Bart or travelling around the US, Stella gives travellers a glimpse of her travel life. You will also meet her dog named Fran. In between her travels, Stella gets candid about the profession and offers tips.

Molives TV

From mystery flights, being a flight attendant during the coronavirus pandemic and exciting layovers, Matt Oliveira's channel takes viewers on a journey.