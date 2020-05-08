WATCH: Dad creates safari experience for his little girl at home

Daisy Nolan is one lucky girl. Her father Matthew decided to give her a special safari experience from the comfort of their home. Matthew, who is a parts supervisor, took hours to create a custom-made safari vehicle complete with Daisy’s personalised number plates.

The attempt consisted of many cans of spray paint and a glue gun. A video posted by SWNS on YouTube shows Daisy enjoying the view of the wild on her father’s projector.

Daisy got to see giraffe and other wildlife during her home safari. She loved the experience so much that she decided to stay in her custom car for an hour after the game drive was over.

For those who are having some safari FOMO, there are some safari spots to check out while you are at home. Tau Game Lodge, situated in the malaria-free Madikwe Game Reserve, is offering free virtual safaris on their website. The luxury lodge, known for its Big 5 game safaris and bird-watching safaris will showcase live footage of various types of animals in the wild.