WATCH: Flight attendant shares tips for nervous flyers

Many people believe in having a cup of coffee every day; for some it may be up to five cups per day. However, one TikTok user, named Sarah Goodwin, shared a few tips as a flight attendant for Virgin Australia, and she states why you shouldn’t have airport coffee.

Goodwin states that coffee has bad effects on an aircraft: “Before your flight, try not to have anything caffeine-related, because that can enhance your anxiety and make you more nervous and jittery.” She added that any drinking containing caffeine is a no-no; especially for nervous flyers. Let go of that energy drinks too!

Norman Urology Associates reports that caffeine has the ability to raise your blood pressure, which in return alerts the bladder. “Caffeine consumption can contribute to increased urination, bladder infections and urinary incontinence. It’s also thought to have a direct effect on the bladder’s smooth muscle.” No one wants to visit the loo on an aircraft too many times, especially on a long, packed commercial flight. So, instead of quenching your thirst with coffee or any caffeine-related drink; drink a bottle of H2O, and opt for that coffee once you’ve reached your destination. Another tip given by the flight attendant is for nervous flyers to book a seat closer to the front. “That’s where you experience the least amount of turbulence.”

@sarahgthatsme Hope this helps some people 💕✈️ ♬ Bliss - Ukiyo She also encourages flyers to speak to flight attendants to calm their nerves if they are feeling anxious or worried. A user commented and asked: “I never know when to talk to a flight attendant… it feels so awkward… also what do you say?” She responded and said: “Just say, ‘I’m feeling a bit nervous about flying’ and they will reassure you. I tell people that I’ve done over 600 flights and nothing has happened.”

