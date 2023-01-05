WATCH: The dirtiest objects in your hotel room revealed

Tiktok user @queenevangeline, who happens to be a hotel worker, revealed that sheets and toilets may be clean, but there are others that are not so clean. If there’s anything Covid-19 has taught us, it’s to always carry sanitiser and it could come in handy as Evangeline states the remote control is one of the dirtiest objects one can find in a hotel room.

Another dirty item mentioned is the glasses in the hotel room. ‘’The glasses that are sitting there for you to use, I would never use them without washing them first.’’ No matter how thirsty you are, wash those glasses. Another tip to consider is to never sit on the bedspread: “I would never make myself comfortable on the bedspread.’’ She adds that it’s one of the first things to take off once you step in. She states that this does not go for all hotels, but some leave the bedspreads filthy for up to a year, sies!

In a video on her TikTok account, @queenevangeline, in which she ran through the five things she would never do in a hotel after working in one herself, she said: “I would never sit on the bedspread. I would never make myself comfortable on the bedspread. That thing comes off the first minute I walk into the hotel. Those things are not washed often. “Nowadays the upper-scale hotels are better about it, if you notice the white bedspreads, those are actually flat sheets that are okay. But if it's not that and it's an actual bedspread, those things get cleaned like, maybe once a year. Don't sit on those.” There you have it, although you’re there to relax and be served in a sense, clean where necessary. Better clean than sorry.