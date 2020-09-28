WATCH: The lowdown on Covid-19 testing for international travel

If you are travelling to an international destination, Covid-19 testing is mandatory. The requirement is one of the ways the government aims to curb the spread of the virus. Here's the lowdown on Covid-19 testing for international travel: The test According to a representative at the COVID-19 Public Hotline, travellers will need to visit their doctor for a referral. Travellers need to stipulate that the test is for international travel. The doctor may conduct the test at his or her surgery or give the traveller a referral letter to visit their nearest testing centre, which they can recommend. The test should not be older than three days at the time of your departure.

At your home destination airport

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in September that travellers flying to an international destination will need to present a negative Covid-19 test result not older than 72 hours when they arrive at the airport.

Travellers will be screened upon arrival, and those with any symptoms will be required to conduct a Covid test. Travellers who test positive for the virus will need to enter a mandatory quarantine facility at their own cost.

At your travel destination

Another Covid-19 test needs to be conducted at your travel destination. Research the testing centres available nearest to you. If you are booking with a travel agent, ask them to arrange an appointment.

The test should not be older than three days. The Covid representative revealed that those who show symptoms upon arrival to South Africa will be required to self-isolate at a quarantine facility for 10 days at their own expense.

Wait time for results

Travellers should receive their results within 24 hours to 72 hours. Travellers will receive an SMS.

Contact COVID-19 Public Hotline on 0800 029 999 or WhatsApp Support Line on 0600123456.