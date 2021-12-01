What budget-travellers will pay for Airbnb rentals in these SA attractions
It has been a tough year for many travellers’ pockets. While the world is slowly reopening after the pandemic, many travellers aren’t able to splurge extra thousands of rand on a holiday. Thankfully, South Africa is known for its affordable accommodation and activities.
Here is what travellers on a budget can find on Airbnb.
For travellers looking for their own space away from hotels or large properties, Airbnb rentals can be the answer. Travellers can secure rentals for under R1 000 a night.
Since we do not know the quality of some listings and we do not want to recommend listings that we are unsure about, we will suggest places to stay within the three major SA cities and the most budget-friendly cost.
In Durban, a rental in Umhlanga that costs about R800 comes kitted with modern accommodation with a king-size bed and ensuite bathroom, free wi-fi, smart TV, communal pool and kitchen.
In Cape Town, a spacious apartment for two with a kitchen, wi-fi, lounge and TV costs under R700.
In Gauteng, an apartment in Rosebank, which includes amenities like free wi-fi, smart TV, dining and living area, and a queen-size bed, costs R950.
What you need to know:
*Airbnb offers a range of budget-friendly properties on the website, so shop around before settling for the cheapest price. You may find that property A offers more benefits than property B at the fraction of the cost.
*Read the reviews. Affordable doesn’t mean it provides all the comforts of a great stay. Past guests, through online reviews, will share whether a property is worth visiting or not.
