What budget-travellers will pay for Airbnb rentals in these SA attractions

It has been a tough year for many travellers’ pockets. While the world is slowly reopening after the pandemic, many travellers aren’t able to splurge extra thousands of rand on a holiday. Thankfully, South Africa is known for its affordable accommodation and activities. Here is what travellers on a budget can find on Airbnb.

For travellers looking for their own space away from hotels or large properties, Airbnb rentals can be the answer. Travellers can secure rentals for under R1 000 a night. Since we do not know the quality of some listings and we do not want to recommend listings that we are unsure about, we will suggest places to stay within the three major SA cities and the most budget-friendly cost. In Durban, a rental in Umhlanga that costs about R800 comes kitted with modern accommodation with a king-size bed and ensuite bathroom, free wi-fi, smart TV, communal pool and kitchen.

In Cape Town, a spacious apartment for two with a kitchen, wi-fi, lounge and TV costs under R700. In Gauteng, an apartment in Rosebank, which includes amenities like free wi-fi, smart TV, dining and living area, and a queen-size bed, costs R950. What you need to know: