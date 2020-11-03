What hotels are doing to pandemic-proof your holiday

Checking into a hotel this summer holiday? Radisson Hotels shares what you can expect when you arrive for your stay: Contactless technology and enhanced Covid-19 protocols Although hygiene and safety practices have become the “new normal”, the objective of not falling ill when you should be having the holiday of a lifetime has been around since long before the onset of Covid-19. To help assure the health and wellness of guests, establishments have introduced various processes to minimise contact with staff and other guests. These include remote self-service check-in, express checkout, cashless payments, social distancing protocols, the removal of reusable amenities from rooms and public areas, keyless entry, and QR codes that allow guests to activate their smartphones as remote controls for everything from the TV to the lights.

Cleaning attention to detail

Hotels have upped the ante on cleanliness and disinfection. In addition to the requisite vacuum, mop, linen and towel replacements, and refill of supplies, guests can also expect an increase in the frequency of cleaning and disinfection across all hotel areas, and sanitising stations and gloves at front entrances and in high-traffic areas.

Staff are also making use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and protective screens, while more comprehensive hygiene and prevention training has become the norm.

Added perks

Many hotels struggling with low occupancy rates have pivoted to offer rooms as remote office space that can be booked as “extended stays”.

Radisson Hotel Group has introduced a new hybrid meeting and conference facility in partnership with Zoom, which incorporates in-person and virtual best practices.

They have also launched Hybrid Rooms to perfectly combine the facilities of a state-of-the-art office with the comforts of a superior hotel room.

Outdoor activities and bespoke experiences

Partaking in outdoor activities, where the risk of transmission of the virus is lower, is a lot safer. And hotels are leveraging this reality by partnering with local outdoor attractions to ensure their guests don’t miss out on the memorable experience they expect from their stay.

Many hotels already offer free shuttle services to tourist attractions and running routes, trips to blue-flag beaches, guides for outdoor hikes, among others.

Upgrades

While hotels are seeing some uptick in reservations, especially among the domestic market, guests are seeking incentives and offers that provide value for money while taking their health and safety into account.

In addition to the necessary amenities required to implement social distancing and good hand hygiene practices, hotels are also introducing room discounts, free upgrades, booking flexibility and free cancellations.

Other added-value items include complimentary meals, two-for-one drinks, discounts on food and beverage bills, and tickets to local tourist attractions.

New amenities and services

To ensure the health and safety of both staff and guests, many of the usual pre-Covid-19 amenities have been removed. Breakfast buffets and cocktail hours may now be a thing of the past, but these have been replaced with room service options such as breakfast-in-bed and private cocktail trolleys.

Reusable toiletries, bathrobes and slippers are no longer available in rooms either, but some establishments have substituted these with single-use items that guests can take home or toss out after their stay.

Other amenities that may be missing, but can be requested, are extra pillows and blankets, in-room coffee stations, stationery and magazines.