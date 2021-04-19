What to do if you get caught in a fire during an outdoor trip

The devastating Cape Town fire that spread through Rhodes Memorial, parts of Table Mountain and the University of Cape Town on Sunday has prompted travellers to be cautious when embarking on outdoor trips. Lisette Lombard, communications manager at Old Mutual Insure, was lucky to escape when she got caught in the wildfire that broke out near Rhodes Memorial on Sunday morning. She had no idea what to do or where to run. Her car, parked at Rhodes Memorial, was destroyed in the fire. “I didn’t have time to look up an emergency number, so I sent out a live video on Twitter to ask for help, knowing that I would get a response quickly,” she recalled. She was on a trail run when the incident unfolded.

“When I got to the King’s Blockhouse, I looked down and noticed a small plume of smoke coming from the direction of Rhodes Memorial. I was enjoying the view, thinking it was okay and contemplating going for a further run. When I looked down five minutes later, I noticed it was spreading very quickly.

“I started running down because I was afraid for my car, and when I got close to the parking, I heard two explosions. I then saw the flames in front of me, that’s when I knew I was in trouble,” said Lombard.

She found some policemen and firefighters who assisted her.

Old Mutual Insure shared some tips on how to keep yourself and your family safe when caught in a fire during an outdoor trip: