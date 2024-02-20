What you need to know as a first-time flyer

Flying for the first time can be an exciting and nerve-racking experience for many people. We constantly see people posting images of themselves chilling on the flight, but rarely do people show everything that happens before they board the plane.

There are certain things people don’t tell you. Things like, what to wear, what to do at the airport and on the plane. Here are some tips to help make your first flight as smooth as possible:

Arrive early It's always a good idea to arrive at the airport early, especially if it’s your first time flying. This will give you plenty of time to check in, go through security, and find your gate. For many this is the most stressful part of the trip.

Arrive early to check-in. Picture: Wavebreakmedia Micro / Freepik Pack light Try to pack only the essentials for your trip. The last thing you want is to be lugging around heavy luggage. Check with your airline for their specific baggage guidelines to ensure you don’t exceed any weight or size restrictions. Try to travel light. Picture: Prostooleh / Freepik Dress comfortably Wear comfortable clothing and shoes for your flight to help you relax and feel at ease during the journey.

Layers are also a good idea since plane cabins can sometimes be chilly. It’s best to avoid wearing skimpy outfits and flip-flop sandals. Listen to safety instructions So many people tend to ignore this, but as a first-time flyer, it’s important that you take note.

Pay attention to the safety demonstration given by the flight attendants before take-off. Familiarise yourself with the location of emergency exits and how to use your seatbelt and oxygen mask in case of an emergency. Listen to safety instructions. Picture: Freepik Stay hydrated Air travel can be dehydrating, so be sure to drink plenty of water before and during your flight.

Avoid too much caffeine or alcohol, as these can further dehydrate you. Bring entertainment Pack a book, tablet, or headphones to keep yourself entertained during the flight. Some airlines offer in-flight entertainment, but having your own source of entertainment can help pass the time.