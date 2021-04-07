Why you should never rest your head on plane windows

I love the window seat on a plane. Not only are the views to die for, but I also get to rest my head on the window for some much-needed shut-eye. Getting sleep on a plane can be tough, so using the window has always allowed me to get an hour of uninterrupted sleep. I may have to re-evaluate my sleeping habits after flight attendant Linda Ferguson revealed to Readers Digest why one should not rest their head on plane windows. The window attracts all kinds of germs, especially if others also use it to get sleep. They may sneeze, cough or touch it with their unsanitised hands.

And, travelling in a Covid-19 world, you want to stay completely safe from any kind of germs.

“I see plenty of people carry Lysol wipes with them that will wipe the area around their seat," the season flight attendant told the publication.

"If there was a backlight and they could light up a plane with all the germs, I think it would petrify everybody. My rule of thumb, and I never get sick, is I never put my hands in my mouth or near my face.” (sic)

If you do want to rest your head on the window, then a rigorous clean with disinfectant wipes and sprays is recommended.

She also warned that travellers should not eat food that has accidentally fallen onto the tray table.

In this case, the five-second rules most certainly do not apply.

She said the tray tables are wiped down once a day when the plane goes into an overnight station. “Those tray tables are used for all kinds of things. During flights, I’ve seen parents changing babies on top of tray tables. I’ve seen people put their bare feet on top of tray tables," she said.