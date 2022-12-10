Your guide to smoother holiday travel

By Natalie B Compton and Hannah Sampson Travel is stressful year-round, but when you add in the “tripledemic”, gift shopping and all the baggage that comes with visiting your relatives, it can feel especially taxing around the holidays.

It doesn’t help that the whole country is in an emotionally-charged scramble to get home for the holidays, clogging airports, freeways and bus depots. While you can’t control the climate or the masses or the airlines, you can take some steps to avoid common pitfalls. Keep winter illness at bay

With respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu and Covid-19 all spreading, staying healthy could be tricky for holiday travellers. One of the easiest steps you can take to protect yourself from illness is to wash your hands like it’s your job. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RSV can survive “for many hours” on hard surfaces and for shorter amounts of time on soft surfaces, including the hands. Do it often, and for at least 20 seconds at a time.

Health experts also recommend staying up to date on your vaccines – from flu shots to new Omicron-specific boosters. And in the week before your trip to see family members (particularly elderly loved ones), you can start being cautious by avoiding potentially risky behaviour like eating at restaurants indoors, going unmasked in crowded indoor spaces or gathering with large groups of people inside. During your trip, experts say it's still a good idea to mask – especially if you're trying to avoid getting sick and spreading illness to others – even though it’s not required legally any more.

Pack like a pro, even with coats and gifts Don’t push packing to the last minute. You’ll end up with a chaotic scene leaving the house, juggling a jumble of tote bags, suitcases and backpacks. Instead, get started on your packing early with strategies from Jenny Albertini, a Marie Kondo-certified cleaning and organisation expert.

Some of her best advice: Write down a list of items you need to pack, and check them off as you pack them; don't worry about packing too little (you can usually buy or borrow something in a pinch when you get to your final destination); bring items that can be used multiple times (as opposed to a pair of shoes you’ll only wear once); and fold your clothing according to the KonMari Method: in long rectangles and stored item next to item, not draped in a stack. As for travelling with gifts, keep them compact until your get where you’re going, then wrap them once you arrive. Don’t travel with an entire roll of wrapping paper. Albertini recommends pre-cutting the paper (plus some for back-up) for what you need and folding to store flat in your suitcase.

Don’t want to pack gifts at all? Have them shipped. Cope with flight disruptions Tips to ensure smoother holiday travel. Picture: Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto Flight cancelled because of weather? Hit with a massive security line? Airline lost your luggage? All sorts of incidents can derail your travel plans and leave you wallowing in the airport.

It’s best to jump into action right away when things go awry, whether that’s asking for a back-up flight that fits your schedule better than your automatic reassignment or getting in line at the customer service desk to get help faster. Prepare for driving in dangerous weather In places with rough weather, especially if you are travelling abroad, snowstorms can lead to a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and even heart attacks from overexertion.

Before you get going on any road trip, check weather reports and sign up for your area’s warning system. To prepare for the worst, pack a kit with essential items to keep in your car in case of emergency. Bring your pets along Before you hit the road with your animals, triple-check whether your accommodations are truly pet-friendly. Different properties can define the term differently. For example, maybe cats are allowed, but dogs aren’t.

Accommodations could have additional restrictions like weight limits, whether the pet can be left unattended and whether certain pet breeds are banned. Find a last-minute gift Should you find yourself down to the wire on getting gifts, and don’t have time to order presents like these hotel robes, don’t panic. Consider a gift that will upgrade their next travel experience.

As a last-minute option at the airport, grab some souvenirs from home, like snow globes, shot glasses, magnets, key chains and mugs. They also sell helpful electronics (headphones, portable chargers, etc) or books. Escape the typical holiday Not into your typical holiday routine this year? Lots of people swear by bucking tradition and going on vacation over Christmas.