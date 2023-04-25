Travelling abroad for the 1st time? Here are 5 tips to help you on your maiden voyage

The fear of the unknown for first-time travellers can sometimes deter them from exploring the beauty the world has to offer. First-time international travel can seem stressful and make one feel anxious. However, the bliss and joy that comes with travelling is worth the fuss. According to Sadudee Sangnil, director at The Tourism Authority of Thailand in London, tourism has evolved substantially since the pre-pandemic years, and with some careful planning and a bit of research, you can make sure that your maiden voyage is glitch-free and postcard-perfect.

Here are 5 tried-and-tested travel hacks that will make sure your getaway runs as smoothly as possible. Time is your best friend According to Sangnil, the best way to take the stress out of your first-time travel experience is to book your flights and activities well in advance.

“By doing this, you’ll be eliminating as many variable factors as possible and can avoid snags like popular hotspots being fully booked or being side-lined by activities that cost more than what you expected. “Essentially, you want to bring as much structure to your trip ahead of time as possible. This will ensure you’re prepared for unexpected twists and turns,” she said. Get the admin out of the way

The director at The Tourism Authority of Thailand in London believes that one of the most admin-intensive tasks involved with overseas travel is getting all the necessary paperwork done, sourcing required documents and applying for a travel visa (dependent on the country you’re visiting). “South African travellers generally need to apply for their travel visas as far in advance as possible, as processing can take up to 5 weeks and cost up to R2000, depending on the destination. “Fortunately, there are several countries, including Thailand, that grant South African visitors access without a visa. First-time visitors can travel with confidence knowing they can extend their vacations in Thailand for up to 30 days by flying there,” said Sangnil.

Lock down your itinerary with amazing adventures Sangnil also pointed out that travellers can find many amazing adventures in many parts of the world and throughout various seasons of the year. “You'll save a tonne of time and make the most of your holiday by doing your homework before and being fully prepared when you travel.

“Thailand remains a popular destination for South African travellers as it offers beautiful beaches and islands that make for an ideal vacation. The country doesn’t only cater to people in search of tropical life, though; it has a big festival culture that mostly comes alive in April of each year,” said Sangnil. Cash and card – you’ll most likely need both According to Sangnil, it's important to make sure you have instant access to money while travelling.

“For reasons related to safety and convenience, most travellers opt to make the bulk of their overseas purchases using their debit or credit card. In this case, it is recommended that you contact your bank a few days before heading off to ensure that your card is activated for use in another country,” she said. She also recommended that you also keep cash close by. “While card payments are popular, keeping a prudent amount of cash on your person while travelling is recommended. Tourists to countries like Thailand, which has a bustling informal trade economy, may want to have an authentic experience and try street food or buy from floating markets. For these types of purchases, having cash on hand will prove very useful,” said Sangnil.