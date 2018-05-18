Bonang Matheba and Lorna Maseko are having the time of their lives.

As we reported yesterday, media personalities Bonang Matheba and Lorna Maseko went on a whim and jetted off first class to an unknown location. Well, that location isn’t a secret anymore. Earlier, Matheba and Maseko revealed their travel destination when they posted Instagram Stories that indicated that they were in Cannes, a resort town on the French Riviera

A little while later, they both posted snaps which showed them on a yacht headed to St. Tropez before they were again pictured enjoying lunch and soaking in the sun in the famed French coastal town.

We wonder where they’ll be headed to next.

Follow their journey on their personal Instagram handles: @LornaMaseko and @Bonang_M