WATCH: Hundreds of Santas swap sleighs for gondolas in Venice’s famous canals

Christmas traditions come in many forms around the world, but arguably the most visually arresting is the Santa Claus Regatta in Italy’s Venice. Every year for over a decade hundreds of Santas doll up their gondolas in Christmas regalia and take to Venice’s famous canals, making for spectacular viewing.

This regatta has been held as a Christmas tradition in mid-December and a very similar event is held on January 6. The Befana regatta is a completely Italian tradition and is related to the epiphany. The January regatta revolves around the legend of an old woman who goes about on a wooden broom over the festive period carrying gifts to good children and coal to bad children. This regatta takes place on the Grand Canal and here many “befanas” compete aboard their boats. More than 120 regattas are held in Venice annually, but the Santa Claus race is among the most colourful and fun.

Men, women and children participate in this race ready to win in their boats decorated with Christmas motifs. The event starts from San Marco square and ends at Rialto with many celebrations for the winners and participants. If rowing doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, there is a Santa Claus race on land contested at the same time. Every year about 1,000 people dress up as Santa Claus to participate in the race through the narrow streets of Venice. Santa Clauses of all ages invade the city to have fun celebrating Christmas.