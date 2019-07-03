TripAdvisor’s annual Travelers Choice Awards highlight the top experiences according to the reviews of users from across the globe.

TripAdvisor has become a go-to place for many people setting their sights on travel. With a community of millions of travellers, the social media platform allows people to suss out the best experiences. TripAdvisor’s annual Travelers Choice Awards highlight the top experiences according to the reviews of users from across the globe. Here are TripAdvisor’s top 10 experiences for 2019:

1. Faster Than Skip-the-Line: Vatican, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica Tour

Where: Rome.

Marvel at some of the Vatican's popular highlights including Raphael's Rooms, the Sistine Chapel, and St. Peter's Basilica. Guided commentary allows visitors to educate themselves on the area while they explore and capture memories. If you are hoping to beat the crowds, book an early morning or evening time slot.



2. Chicago Architecture River Cruise

Where: Chicago

Chicago is one of the largest cities in the US and boasts some of the most stunning architectural masterpieces. During this tour, learn about the city's architectural history through an expert's live narration while enjoying a grand cruise.



3. Tuscany in One Day Sightseeing Tour

Where: Florence, Italy

See the splendour of Tuscany with a day packed itinerary. The tour offers insight into the Italian region through guide commentary and detailed maps. Travellers get to also tuck into a three-course lunch and wine tasting at a winery and can upgrade for admission to the Leaning Tower of Pisa.



4. Snorkelling Silfra Tour





Where: Reykjavik, Iceland

This five-hour tour is the only place where you can snorkel between two continental plates. Spend the day floating through Silfra's clear waters and marvel at the marine life below. The tour provides all equipment and hotel pickups. For those with a sweet tooth, there’s hot chocolate and cookies available.





5. Red Rock Canyon Electric Bike Tour

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

There's more to Las Vegas than casinos and partying. The Red Rock Canyon Electric Bike Tour takes you through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area where travellers will learn about the local history and geology.





6. Private guided tour on a Vintage Sidecar

Where: Paris, France

Ride through Paris with a guide on a vintage motorcycle sidecar that offers a glimpse into the stunning city. Travellers have the option of riding to Versailles or Giverny, known for their rich history and picturesque views. They also have an option of a hotel pick up or

indulge in a glass of champagne at the Eiffel Tower.





7.Hour-long Luxury Canal Tour





Where: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

For those travellers who want to get away from the crowds, an hour-long luxury canal tour provides an unobstructed view of Amsterdam's most picturesque sights.





8. Best of Ubud Tour with Jungle Swing





Where: Ubud, Indonesia

Enjoy a full day Ubud Tour exploring the rice terraces, Tegenungan waterfall, and jungle swing tour.

Travellers will also get to spot monkeys in their natural environment at the Ubud Monkey Forest or visit the Tirta Empul water temple. The tour includes hotel pickup, lunch, and all activities





9.Xi'an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk

Where: Xi'an, China

Foodies will love the Xi'an Evening Food Tour that showcases the hidden eateries frequented by locals. Here, travellers will get to taste unlimited samples at up to five food stops.





10. Kaituna River White Water Rafting

Where: Rotorua, New Zealand

This three-hour white-water rafting trip starts from Rotorua. Travellers get to spend an hour paddling rapids on the Kaituna River where they will tap into their adventurous side by slipping down waterfalls and jump from the cliffs. Equipment and round-trip hotel transport is included in the price.