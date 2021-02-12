5 romantic destinations for your next baecation

From sunbathing on balmy beaches to hot air ballooning over majestic landscapes, these are the most romantic destinations for your next baecation. Amalfi Coast, Italy Famous for the abundance of vibrant bougainvillea blooms and quaint pastel painted fishing villages, the Amalfi Coast is a stretch of rugged shoreline that runs along the southern edge of Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula. The stunning Mediterranean landscape attracts tourists with its breathtaking views and majestic display of natural and cultural wonders. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Lifestyle | Cars (@theluxurylifereal) A prime wedding and honeymoon location, you’ll find it is the ideal location for lovers. Spend days lounging on beaches admiring sweeping views of mountains that drop straight into the sea or head inland for a day of exploring.

Famous for their lemons, a symbol of the Amalfi Coast, visitors can enjoy a day at the “limoneti”, the lemon terraces, and taste test the sweet liquor limoncello, lemon sweets and candies.

Udaipur, India

Hailed as “the most romantic spot in India” by British administrator James Tod, Udaipur is a city in the western Indian state of Rajasthan. Attracting throngs of tourists during the winter season, this region is rife with vast hilltop forts, palaces, temples and gardens that serve as reminders of its majestic history.

With so much to explore, you can spend your visit admiring the silver, placid lakes and rose-hued palaces that are dotted around every corner.

For a true reflection of the city’s vibrant culture and energy, you’ll need to wind your way through to the heart of the city, away from all the tourist attractions. There, you can experience thriving markets, watch folk dancing and indulge in delicious street foods.

After a day out on the town, you can end off the evening with a romantic dinner at one of the many restaurants boasting terraces overlooking the many lakes at sunset.

Midlands Meander, South Africa

From cosying up by the fireplace with a glass of red wine to soaking up spectacular sunset views, the Midlands is all about romance.

Just an easy one-hour drive from Durban and four and a half hours on the N3 highway from Johannesburg, the Midlands Meander is a collection of arranged routes situated in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal.

The landscape is vast and green, boasting stretches of open land, clusters of trees and the occasional herd of horses, cattle and sheep.

From an assortment of fabulous restaurants to artisanal crafts with the warmest hospitality in naturally beautiful surroundings, it’s the perfect destination for your next getaway.

Attend a wine tasting at one of the boutique wineries and soak up the splendour of towering oak trees, intertwining vines the bliss of the summer sunshine. On a down day, get some R&R at one of their many spas offering luxurious treatments in the most tranquil settings.

Cappadocia, Turkey

With crystal blue waters, bustling bazaars, rich historical sites and majestic landscapes, Turkey is truly the ideal location for a romantic getaway. However, one region in particular attracts people from all over the world.

Cappadocia is renowned for its unique rock formations and thrilling hot air ballooning experiences that offer visitors a glimpse of the otherworldly terrain.

Make the trek up to one of the many magical viewing points, including the roof terrace of the Sultan Cave Suites, Love Valley and other sites. From there, you’ll be able to watch 100 to 200 balloons ascend all around you at sunrise.

Reykjadalur Valley, Iceland

Reykjadalur, meaning the “Valley of Steam”, is a breathtakingly beautiful geothermal region nestled near the southern town Hveragerði. The wild and unusual landscape, occasionally blanketed by white snow, is a popular place for hiking and hot spring bathing.

Through the region runs a warm river, perfect for soaking in and taking in the views of the ethereal Northern Lights.

