Kelly Castille and Kody Workman who run the @positravelty Instagram account love sharing daring shots. Picture: Instagram.

Kelly Castille and Kody Workman, a travel couple on Instagram with over 174k followers, have received criticism over “risking their lives” for the perfect Insta shot. However, the duo told CNN Travel that "This is our platform for self expression and it will always remain that way.”

We highlight 5 times Kelly and Kody “risked their lives” for the perfect shot:

Where: Laguna Humantay



The couple posted an image of Kody holding Kelly while she dangled off a cliff in Laguna Humantay, a lake in Peru.

They posted: “The world is waiting for you! Behind the masses of those that wish to watch you lead a quiet and sedentary life is an open, unlined canvas. We urge you to take a chance, to push past barriers of negativity and oppression of self fulfillment and paint the picture of who YOU want to be. Never let yourself be beat down for living your life by those too afraid to live their own. There is a difference between risking your life and taking a risk at having one. We know which side we would rather be on, do you?” (sic).

Well, we cannot deny how stunning Laguna Humantay looks. While we may not recreate the couple’s creative shots, we do want to add this stunning Peru attraction to our bucket list.

Where: Kelapa Villas in Indonesia







Kelly and Kody’s shot is undeniably stunning, but should Kody have fallen he would have sustained serious injuries. Do not try this at home, or on your next vacay!



Where: Aster Villa Seminyak in Bali







This fun picture could have gone wrong in many ways: Kody could have twisted his arm, injured his head while entering the pool, and that beautiful breakfast spread ruined. I mean, how could you possibly allow macaroons to get wasted in that manner?



Where: Ubud, Bali in Indonesia







The couple seemed to have loved doing daring photoshoots in Bali. This image received major backlash from the couple’s fans. Januarygem13 posted: “So awful and risky!” (sic) Eyenayan_ said “Please Don't Die. Life Is Precious✨✨” (sic).

There was another pool below, so not that risky after all!

Where: Cape Town, Western Cape



The couple were on top of one of Cape Town’s iconic mountains. While the shot does not seem that risky, they are too close to the edge for our liking.