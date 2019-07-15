Brooklyn Gin Brand ambassador, Damon Boelte shares his top 6 bars for travellers to check out. Picture: House of Machines.

If you love sampling a good drink during your travels, do not stop reading. Brooklyn Gin Brand ambassador Damon Boelte, who recently visited South Africa, shares his must-visit bars with us. Here are 6 of his favourites:

Locale Firenze, Florence, Italy

Address: Via Delle Seggiole, 12/red, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy





This posh multi-dining room bar and restaurant in an old castle in the middle of the city is worth a visit. The decor spans centuries from room to room and a favourite spot for anyone from fashionistas to foodies. Locale is famed for its gorgeous cocktails, food and Instagram-worthy views.

Grand Army, New York

Address: 336 State St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA





Grand Army in New York sure knows how to entice travellers to their bar. Exuding sophistication, the bar known for their fresh oysters and crafted cocktails. Try their Topaz, which is meant to soothe, heal, stimulate, brings peace and joy, or their Fire Opal, which is meant to boost self-confidence and self-perception. Their dinner offerings include raw oysters, king crab leg and shrimp cocktail.

Raised By Wolves, San Diego, California

Address: 4301 La Jolla Village Dr Ste #2030, San Diego, CA 92122, USA

Inspired by Romulus and Remus who were believed to be raised by wolves, this high-end cocktail bar prides itself in social connection, caring, nurturing and loyalty. Stunning decor and history aside, Raised By Wolves offers mouth-watering cocktails and food to entice any visitor. Try their Vegan Egg Nog with rum, cognac, sherry and baking spice. Or their Pelvic Sorcery with silver oat whiskey, bloody shiraz liqueur and orange bitters.



Stranger, Sweden





Address: Kungstorget 14, 411 10 Göteborg, Sweden

Stranger Gothenburg has a mission: to turn you into a curious booze hound. The quaint bar takes their craft craftsmanship seriously. Try their Sweet Barsol Quebranta with cacao, spiced green tea and pistachio foam, or The Highball Barsol Acholado with rum, cacao, pineapple and recycled citrus cordial. A perfect place to end the day after exploring.

House of Machines

Address: 84 Shortmarket Street, Cape Town, South Africa

House of Machines is a renowned spot in places like Los Angeles, Japan and Cape Town. The bar is known for its beverages, live music and a relaxed, urban vibe.

Coffee and beer innovator Brad Armitage, fashion designer Paul van der Spuy and entrepreneur Drew Madacsi, came together to create the original concept that pays homages to things that they loved. Try the Negroni or Old Fashioned cocktail.

Jigger & Spoon, Germany

Address: Gymnasiumstraße 33, 70174 Stuttgart, Germany





"Life is far too short for bad drinks," is the tag line for Jigger & Spoon, a vibrant bar in Germany. Their focus is on carefully selected and high-quality spirits, and classic and newly defined cocktails that meet every taste. Try the Asparagus Gimlet.







