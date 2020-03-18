A flight attendant on what it really feels like flying during covid-19 outbreak
With Covid-19 cases rising by the day around the world, flight attendants are the ones most affected.
They travel around the world and meet hundreds of passengers daily, which could expose them to the virus. Igno Mel*, a flight attendant for an international airline, and who did not want to be named in fear of losing his job, told IOL Travel that everyone was worried about the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak.
He said flight attendants fretted about not having a job. “We are worried about coronavirus and the consequences it will bring. Many of my colleagues are concerned as they have a family to feed. We are fearful that if this does not end soon, we will be out of a job,” he said.
He said many airlines have reduced their contact with passengers.
“We use masks to interact with passengers and unnecessary contact has been reduced. We are still flying, so that’s a good thing.” Mel said no coronavirus cases were reported on the airline. However, the airline has adopted a plan if any future incidents arose.
“If we find out there is someone with the virus onboard, we will isolate the passenger and provide masks to the other passengers who have been in close contact with the infected person.
“We will notify the ground about the developments. They will alert specialised health staff to treat the passenger once we land,” he said.
He said he has travelled to Spain, Germany, USA, and Israel this month.
“We hope the situation ends soon. We just want to go back to normal,” added Mel.
* Not his real name