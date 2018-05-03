Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra visits Assam in India to enjoy their culture, food and wildlife. Picture: Instagram.

It is good to see that Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has stuck to her roots. The Baywatch beauty has been travelling across the globe as she shoots season 3 of her hit drama show Quantico. But despite her busy schedule, she took time to travel to Assam, a state in northeastern India.

Assam is known for its wildlife, archeological sites and tea plantations.

On a post on Instagram, Chopra is seen looking out a private plane, wearing a comfy pair of blue jeans and orange top.

She captioned the picture: “My one constant...travel. Different places...different people...different worlds. This time I’m in #AwesomeAssamin India 🇮🇳. Follow my stories and tell me...what’s your favorite city or country in the world? 🌎 ✈️...🎉👌🏽💋💥”

While in Jordat, the humanitarian posted a video of her dancing with a group of young women. She said in her post that “These young ladies put on an amazing performance for me and it was great to see their confidence and excitement towards life.”

After breaking a sweat through those fun dance moves, Chopra in baby blue and pinstriped top taps into the beauty and wildlife on offer.

In one of the shots, she embraces an elephant called ‘Geeta’. Her heartfelt caption was emotional but also spread awareness on why people should treat animals with respect.

“She felt tough at my touch, yet her eyes revealed a gentleness that cut through my defences. And...there we stood...two of god’s creations, stripped of all that was man made, and connecting on a deeper level….”

And what’s travel without food? So Chopra decided to try the delicious meals on offer. Who could blame her, that table full of Assam cuisine is enough to make anyone go on a cheat day...



