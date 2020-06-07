Japan's iconic Imperial Palace gardens reopen

Tokyo - Japan's iconic Imperial Palace gardens in the capital Tokyo partially reopened to tourists this week after a two-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The authorities will allow only 100 visitors a day. They will have to wear masks and undergo temperature checks before entering, according to the Imperial Household Agency. The reopening of the iconic gardens comes a day after the city entered the the second day of easing restrictions, reports Efe news.

Health emergency measures were lifted a week ago across the country.

Some other popular tourist spots of the country, such as Skytree tower of Tokyo, were reopened last week with a reduced number of visiting hours and use of elevators.

Todaiji temple in Nara, known for its 15 metre-tall Buddha statue, also reopened along with Hiroshima Peace Museum with social distancing measures.

Disneyland Tokyo has however, announced that it would remain shut despite the health emergency measure being lifted.

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka has announced that it will reopen on June 8 with restricted access measures.

Only the residents of the Osaka prefecture with annual passes will be able to gain entry.

However, from June 19 onwards, access would be extended to visitors residing in the other six prefectures of the Kansai region.

IANS

