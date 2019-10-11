LOOK: Couples, this is the sexiest bedroom in the world









Website Mr and Mrs Smith announced the best luxury boutique hotels from around the world for 2019 and named Joali in the Maldives as the sexiest bedroom. Picture: Joali. If you and your partner are looking for somewhere sexy to go for a romantic break, the Joali in the Maldives should be your next destination. Website Mr and Mrs Smith announced the best luxury boutique hotels from around the world for 2019 and named the 5-star-hotel as the sexiest bedroom. Joali is located in the Muravandhoo island in the northern Maldives, in the Raa Atoll, one of the largest and deepest atolls in the world. Located inside the Sunset Water Villa, the room offers impressive views of the ocean and comes with a 35 square metre infinity pool. Winning such recognition doesn’t come easy as the folks of Mr and Mrs Smith have strict criteria.

The Sunset Water Villa offers impressive views of the ocean.

The website revealed: “A room ripe for seduction needs to do more than get the basics right: the hotel you think is home to the World's Sexiest Bedroom will pull out all the stops to light your fire. There's no stinting on quality; the lighting is just-so; maybe the minibar has a few fun extras, or the view's a corker.” (sic).

According to the Mr and Mrs Smith website, the 240sq m one-bedroom villa perched above the Indian Ocean has a king-size bed, a spacious sundeck and an infinity pool. There’s an indoor and outdoor bathroom with twin sinks, a bath tub big enough for two and a rainfall shower. There's a television, wifi, air-conditioning, a minibar and tea and coffee making facilities.

The impressive views. Picture: Instagram/Joali.

Founder, Mr & Mrs Smith, Tamara Lohan, simply loved the sunset: “The Maldives resort rulebook has been boldly thrown away here by Joali’s expert designers, and the pinnacle of their extraordinary vision is the Sunset Water Villa. The sunset, as you might imagine, is a souvenir I’ll carry with me for years to come,” she said on the website.

