If you and your partner are looking for somewhere sexy to go for a romantic break, the Joali in the Maldives should be your next destination.
Website Mr and Mrs Smith announced the best luxury boutique hotels from around the world for 2019 and named the 5-star-hotel as the sexiest bedroom.
Joali is located in the Muravandhoo island in the northern Maldives, in the Raa Atoll, one of the largest and deepest atolls in the world.
Located inside the Sunset Water Villa, the room offers impressive views of the ocean and comes with a 35 square metre infinity pool.
Winning such recognition doesn’t come easy as the folks of Mr and Mrs Smith have strict criteria.