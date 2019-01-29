Inspired by the curves, lines and the impeccable finish of a luxury boat and its sails, it has taken years to painstakingly perfect this resort on Olhahali

“Next level” is the best way to describe LUX* North Male Atoll, opening February 1, 2019. This new resort presents a disruption to the Maldivian mould with these over-sized, penthouse residences, which demonstrate fresh forward-thinking design for the Indian Ocean. A short transfer from Male by luxury speedboat or scenic seaplane, as remote as this desert-island resort may feel, it is easily accessible, yet far from any other islands.

By blending super-yacht panache with a South Beach pulse, these standalone stays upstage the traditional thatched villa vibe. Discerning travellers seeking a smooth transition to holiday mode, have enriching adventures ahead, along with pure peace and pampering so they can reset, recharge and recalibrate — uninterrupted.

Singaporean design house Miaja specialises in styling unique properties to reflect the beauty and charm of their surroundings. Inspired by the curves, lines and the impeccable finish of a luxury boat and its sails, it has taken years to painstakingly perfect this resort on Olhahali, a six-hectare island fringed by white-sandy beaches.

“We are so excited to be opening a truly different resort which dares to get away from what we call the 'sea of sameness’ with a thoroughly original approach to a luxury Maldivian holiday," shares Dominik Ruhl, Chief Operating Officer of The Lux Collective.





"As well as offering a fresh alternative to the Indian Ocean's traditional thatched villas thanks to our penthouses and nautical design, there are lots of impressive new services and surprises — all part of our intention to create an exceptional Maldives experience for those wanting uncompromising personal service and first-class facilities as well as unexpected touches and a lighthearted atmosphere. Guests spending their precious time away with us can rest assured that the team at LUX* North Male Atoll will make every moment matter."

Each of the residences sits right on the beach or over the water with living areas that are at least 350 sqm. These breezy, spacious villas host a choice of spaces in which to eat, drink, relax — from the rooftop relaxing areas to the sun terraces — treating guests to continuous pastel panoramas of the Indian Ocean.