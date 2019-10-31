Bangkok - The Tham Luang Cave which used to trap a junior football team in Thailand's northern province of Chiang Rai, will officially be opened for tourists from November 1, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment announced in its website on Wednesday.
The once flooded cave is going to be opened more than one year after the footballers and coach of the Wild Boar Academy were rescued by international teams after being trapped for 18 days.
The ministry's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said the cave had to be closed to get all the rescue equipment removed, as well as to develop the landscape of the Tham Luang national park for visitors.
It will be the first time visitors have been allowed into the caves since the famous Tham Luang Cave Rescue nearly 18 months ago, The Thaiger reported.