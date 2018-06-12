India is home to beautiful accommodation spots including Tree House Hideaway in Bandhavgarh.

India is home to beautiful accommodation spots, some that is laid back and others that pay homage to the country. Here are some you should visit when you travel to India again...



Tree House Hideaway, Bandhavgarh





Deep in the jungle and perched high on trees is the best way to describe Tree House Hideaway in Bandhavgarh, India.

Travellers who want to enjoy nature and the wild will absolutely love the accomodation. The hideaways, Mahua, Tendu, Peepal, Banyan and Palash, are named after the trees on which they are built.

The style can be described as a contemporary meets traditional jungle living with a splash of earth tones and eco essentials.

The tree houses come equipped with modern bathrooms, loungers and mosquito netting.

Palace On Wheels, Rajasthan

Ever wondered what it would be to travel India’s vast lands in a luxury train? Well, travellers to India will be given the royal treatment when they step on the “Palace on Wheels", one of the most luxurious train in the world.

Besides the train journey, travellers will also get to visit popular tourist spots in Rajasthan including Taj Mahal, tiger safari, Lake Pichola, Udaipur and other UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

On board, travellers can expect mouth-watering traditional dishes from different parts of India to sophisticated international cuisine, spa treatments and entertainment.



