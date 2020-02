WATCH: Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow celebrate epic honeymoon in Maldives









Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and American football player Tim Tebow are soaking up the sun in the Maldives. Picture: Instagram. Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (now Demi-Leigh Tebow) and American football player Tim Tebow, who wed at the La Paris Estate in Franschoek last month, are soaking up the sun in the Maldives. The former beauty queen took to Instagram to share the couple’s holiday pictures. The couple chose Soneva Jani Maldives, a 5 star hotel known for its Luxury Water Villas as their honeymoon destination.

Demi and Tim, who will spend 11 days at the destination, will have plenty of time to sunbathe, take in the ocean vistas and watch the stars from the comfort of their bedroom.

The villa features a slide, a study, walk-in minibar, bathroom, dressing room, outdoor shower, and living area with sunken seats.

Nel-Peters posted a clip of the villa on her Instagram page, which boasts over 1.5 million followers.

“I’m about to bombard you with 11 days of UNREAL natural beauty,” she posted.

Miss SA Creative Director and one of Demi’s close friends werner_wessels commented: “Yes people, there’s a slide...in their house!!!😂😍🎊🙏🏻❤️” while former Miss South Africa

Melinda Bam commented “Ah @demileighnp dit lyk unbelievable! 💖🤩”

She also shared an image of them kissing with the backdrop of the ocean. The pair also posted a selfie on a boat with the caption: “Here’s to endless sunsets with you ❤️” (sic).

In another image of a sunset, Nel-Peters posted: “No filter, just realness.”

The couple also spent time enjoying the beach with a special lunch set up on the luxurious white sand.

We cannot wait to see what else the couple has in store for their honeymoon.