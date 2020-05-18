WATCH: Epic anamorphic illusion in Seoul makes ‘waves’ on social media

Social media was abuzz this weekend following a video posted on Twitter showcasing an anamorphic illusion in Seoul’s upscale and modern Gangnam-gu, an area described as the Times Square of South Korea. The design titled Wave was created by d'strict, a company that specialises in designing, making, and delivering breathtaking visual content The company revealed more about the project: “WAVE with anamorphic illusion has been successfully revealed on a magnificent DOOH of COEX K-POP SQUARE, the largest & high-definition outdoor advertising screen in S.Korea at 80.1m (w) x 20.1M (h). We aim to develop numerous attractive visual content that can be licensed into any size and shape of the screen consistently.” (sic).

absolutely obsessed with this massive wave illusion artwork in korea pic.twitter.com/fir3V85geI — juan (@juanbuis) May 14, 2020

The design’s realistic approach may make passerby think that the wave will crash on them, and best seen from up close. The alluring design has already garnered over 6.9 million views on a video posted by user @juanbuis.

Twitter users, who were fascinated by the clip, shared their opinion on the Wave.

User @almmaadoglu saw it live. He commented: “I was there and saw it live. It is truly amazing, especially nights.” (sic).

User @HelpfulTangent commented: “Art doesn’t need to be functional. There are people that don’t have the luxury of escaping an urban environment. This is lovely and it’s one more thing/moment among the multitude of possible human experiences. IMO it’s a nice way of looking at the built environment. And enjoyable.” (sic).

User @SteveDickson59 joked: “I’m in my 50’s. This is amazing and I could watch it for ages. Only if there was a toilet nearby though!!!!” (sic)