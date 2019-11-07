WATCH: Man caught on camera while crawling in hotel corridor to listen to guests having sex









File photo: Police were first alert to the disturbance when one of the hotel guests noticed a shadow moving outside their door in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Flickr.com While viewing footage from a hotel's CCTV cameras, police came across video showing a man crawling along the hotel's corridors and placing his phone close to the doors so that he could hear guests having sex in their rooms. Police were first alert to the disturbance when one of the hotel guests noticed a shadow moving outside their door in the early hours of the morning, The Metro reported. The incident occurred in Jiangjin district of Chongqing, southwest China. Ms Tang and her boyfriend were staying at a hotel in the province when they realised someone was outside their room. They immediately alerted police, according to Chinese website KuaiBao.

After viewing the incriminating footage, they took a suspect into custody. A 28-year-old man going the name Mr He was arrested. He told police that he had visited the hotel on several occasions because he had become "addicted" to one of the man’s moves he had been watching.

A spokesperson for Shuangfu Police told a video-sharing website that He had been listening to the couples in order to satisfy his "physical and psychological needs."

He was jailed for five days.

The incident follows another one where a German couple were kicked off a cruise after they were accused of having loud sex. They are now suing the cruise company for damages, compensation for "pain" and reimbursement of travel expenses.

According to reports, the couple had to pay for hotel stays in Barbados and book return flight from the island to Paris, as well as a train ticket to Germany.