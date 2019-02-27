TRIBHUM: The Mystical Three Worlds is a 3D walkthrough adventure theme park. Picture: Instagram.

TRIBHUM: The Mystical Three Worlds is a 3D walkthrough adventure theme park in which visitors are transported into a mystical realm of Siamese legend and fantasy.

Located in front of the Floresta Zone of Central Phuket in Phuket Town, TRIBHUM: The Mystical Three Worlds combines this legend and fantasy with creative storytelling and superb interactive technology.

Escape to the Magic Forest World where you can encounter Makaleetrees and be lured by their enchanted dance, or speak to the Talking Tree and brave the poisonous flowers in the Blood Flower Cave.

At The Silver Mountain World, the 4-storey high Silver Glider ride that reaches a speed of over 45 kilometres per hour.

There is also an Underwater World where visitors can cruise along a secret passage to encounter the mythical creature attendants of the Naga King, marvel at the mesmerising sight of thousands of real-life fireflies in The Thousand-Firefly Tunnel and experience the thrill of flying in the ultimate 4D animation flying theatre.

The theme park is open daily (except Wednesday) from 11 am to 8 pm.

