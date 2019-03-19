Throughout the video, Shah Rukh reaches out to his fans across the world, seeking their help in solving the riddles and inviting them to find what other experiences await them in Dubai

SRK has over the years featured in a series of videos that are part of Dubai Tourism's #BeMyGuest campaign. It consists of a series of films across social media and online platforms, highlighting iconic locations and sites in the Middle Eastern city.

In a new Indiana Jones-style promotional campaign, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was seen performing death defying stunts to "unravel mysteries".

The third video, launched yesterday, starts off with the "Chennai Express" star reading a riddle: "In the jewel of the ocean, they fall from the sky," the subtitle quotes Shah Rukh saying. "I need to solve some clues."

He then jets off on an adventure, exploring and solving riddles until he reaches his destination - La Perle, an acrobat show. The video ends with Shah Rukh narrating to his friend the mystery he solved, which would lead to the next one.

