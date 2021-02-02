How South Africans can apply for an Australian partner visa

South Africans may be banned from travelling to the United States due to the pandemic, but there is still hope for love birds who want to travel to Australia.

If you’re a South African in a relationship with an Australian citizen or your partner is a permanent resident in Australia, you too can find yourself joining your loved one if you follow the correct visa application process.

The visa subclass that you apply for will depend on your relationship. Your application will be assessed against the criteria for both temporary and permanent partner visas before being issued with the appropriate visa, depending on which criteria you meet.

If you have been married or de facto relationship (a committed relationship that has existed for at least 12 months before you apply for the visa) to an Australian partner for a minimum period of three years, you will be eligible for a permanent partner visa.

Applicants with less than three years of evidence will be granted a temporary partner visa and can apply for a permanent partner visa two years after submitting the initial visa application.