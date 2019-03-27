View this post on Instagram
Instagram pic of the week - Riva Del Garda
This gorgeous picture, taken by @italia_dev , captures northern Italy in the most beautiful way.
The second-largest town around Lake Garda, Riva del Garda is a popular tourist destination for its great museums, walking trails and spectacular boat trips around Lake Garda.
Its strong winds also make it amoung the most popular windsurfing destinations in Italy. Besides windsurfing, one can also enjoy sailing, stand-up paddleboarding, cycling, climbing and kitesurfing.
Several scenic paths around this town also make walks by the mountainside an experience on its own.
There's a lot to this remarkable town.