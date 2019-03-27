Riva del Garda was an important supply base for the Austrian navy and was the only town on the lake captured by Italian forces

The second-largest town around Lake Garda, Riva del Garda is a popular tourist destination for its great museums, walking trails and spectacular boat trips around Lake Garda.





Its strong winds also make it amoung the most popular windsurfing destinations in Italy. Besides windsurfing, one can also enjoy sailing, stand-up paddleboarding, cycling, climbing and kitesurfing.





Several scenic paths around this town also make walks by the mountainside an experience on its own.





There's a lot to this remarkable town.







