Is the grass really greener on the other side? Here are the top 10 worst countries for expats

It’s estimated that 281 million people live in a different country to the one they were born in. Expats are on the rise, with many people leaving their birth countries for better opportunities or quality of life. There are many factors that one needs to consider when choosing a country to move to.

William Russell has refreshed their 2022 Worldwide Expat Index and analysed data from employment opportunities, quality of life, and healthcare to reveal which countries expats should be avoiding. According to the expat index, Australia is the best country for expats to live in 2023 with the top score of 8.20. A popular destination for backpackers, working holidays and digital nomads, Australia also offers visa opportunities for skilled workers in many fields where a skills shortage exists.

Indonesia is the worst country for expats, scoring 1.88 out of 10 in the Expat Index Score. Its quality of life score is one of the lowest at 2.54, and the employment rate for expats is a low 3.01 out of 10. Picture: Supplied by William Russell

India is the second worst country for expats, with a score of 1.98 out of 10. India ranked low for its happiness and employment scores, receiving 0.46 and 1.24 respectively. South Africa is third place for the worst country for expats, scoring 2.39 out of 10 overall. Its employment and health rates were the lowest in the entire index.

Further findings: South Africa has the highest unemployment rate with 28.8% of working-age people being unemployed, which is more than four times the study’s average of 7.07%.