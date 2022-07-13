Meet the SA expat who went viral for her ‘Confusing Things About Sydney’ video

Asemahle “Mahle” Majola is a South African expat who recently resigned from her job in South Africa and moved to Sydney, Australia. She’s gone viral for documenting and sharing some of her travel experiences, how she landed a job in a foreign land, including getting accustomed to her new life.

“When you are travelling to a different country for whatever reason, holiday or permanently, please know this be aware that no one owes you anything. To people, you’re just there for a moment when this is their life and their normalcy. You will not get there, and the world revolves around you,” says Majola. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahle Majola (@mahle_maj) She also says that you should be positive at all times, learn and be open- minded to cultural differences. “You have to adapt but that doesn’t mean changing yourself,” says Majola. When it comes to home, she admits that she misses our local cuisine and TV shows. “I miss my family and oh I miss speaking IsiXhosa in between sentences, lol. I miss the people.”

