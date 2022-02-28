Tears of joy as New Zealand officially opens borders after two years

WELLINGTON – New Zealand officially opened its borders on Monday, lifting the Covid-19 border restrictions after two years. Monday's border reopening was the first stage of New Zealand's five-step reconnecting plan, which allowed fully vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia to enter the country without the need for managed isolation.

According to Auckland International Airport, four Air New Zealand flights and one Qantas flight arrived from Australia's Melbourne, Sydney and Perth airports on Monday, carrying more than 900 passengers. More than 300 flights will be available between New Zealand and major Australian cities in March alone, said an Auckland airport spokesperson. The airport's arrival terminal was full of tears and hugs. Families who have not seen each other for more than two years reunited on Monday.

John Davis, a Kiwi returning from Australia, told local media that all he wanted to do was to spend time with his family, including his granddaughter who was three years older than last time he saw her. Under New Zealand's requirements, all passengers are required to have a negative pre-departure test, and undertake two rapid antigen tests on arrival and at day 5/6. Meanwhile, the government is removing the self-isolation requirements for vaccinated travellers to New Zealand and Kiwis returning from the rest of the world from Thursday.