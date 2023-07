WATCH: Australian cast away sailor and dog rescued after 2 months lost at sea

An Australian sailor and his dog have been rescued after two months adrift in the Pacific Ocean, surviving the ordeal by drinking rainwater and snacking on raw fish. Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella set off in a catamaran from Mexico's seaside city of La Paz in April, and planned to sail about 6 000 kilometres before dropping anchor in tropical French Polynesia.

But they soon found themselves stranded in the vast Pacific Ocean after rough seas damaged the vessel and knocked out its electronics. Tim Shaddock was picked up with his dog Bella by a tuna vessel after the pair survived for weeks on raw fish and rainwater on their storm-crippled boat. Picture: AFP In an unlikely rescue reminiscent of the Tom Hanks movie "Cast Away", the bedraggled amateur yachtsman was plucked from the water two months later by a Mexican tuna trawler.

"I've just got fishing gear," he told one of his rescuers, in a video obtained by Australia's Nine News. Sporting a shaggy beard, 51-year-old Shaddock was visibly gaunt after surviving on the spartan seafood diet - but said he otherwise felt "in very good health".