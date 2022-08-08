WATCH: Canoodling snakes go viral for mating at Australian cafe

Two snakes wildly in love have been caught canoodling on camera at a cafe in Australia. The video of the publicly indecent pair has since gone viral and raked over 1.5 million views on Twitter.

The video, which was posted by @InterestingAsF, shows two snakes passionately getting tied up and showing a little too much PDA in view of human bystanders. Two snakes mating in a cafe in Australia. pic.twitter.com/ONxe7g7UYt — Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingsAsF) August 4, 2022 Some witnesses are seen taking videos of the snake porn with the love struck reptiles locked into each other not caring about having an audience.

In the video, the snakes are seen passionately swirling around close to the entrance of the cafe. What’s even more shocking is how calm and collected everyone in and around the cafe is with some getting a bit too close to the action. A Twitter user, who goes by the name of pastor babylon, responded to the video: “Australia is what people think Africa is”.

Australia is what people think Africa is. https://t.co/1Cv6jdpLbQ — pastor babylon. (@broztitute) August 5, 2022 Another user, Melum, said: “Australia is a very weird place.” Australia is a very weird place. — Melum (@Melumif) August 4, 2022 Jared R comically responded: “Get a room... this is supposed to be a family-friendly environment...” Get a room... this is supposed to be a family-friendly environment... — Jared R. (@jororofo) August 4, 2022 Whilst Retro Music Videos replied: “Note to self.... "don't go to cafe's in Australia."”

Note to self.... "don't go to cafe's in Australia." pic.twitter.com/scRhX6C3g7 — Retro Music Videos (@RetroMusicVideo) August 5, 2022 Australia is famous for having some of the most dangerous wildlife in the world with the box jellyfish, marbled cone snail, blue-ringed octopus and stonefish being in the top ten most venomous animals of the world, and all found in Australia. The island continent has more than 150 venomous snakes inhabiting it across land and sea. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.