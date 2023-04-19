WATCH: Man takes leisurely bath in rhino pen at New Zealand zoo

Wellington, New Zealand – A man was arrested at a New Zealand zoo on Wednesday after he broke into an enclosure and took a leisurely bath in a moat next to “startled” rhinos and antelopes. Social media footage of the incident at Auckland Zoo showed the man floating on his back before washing his face and rinsing his hair.

“Where’s a rhino when you need one; should try the crocodile pool next,” joked one online user, while another said, “They should’ve tranquillised him then kicked him out.” The enclosure is home to rhinos and nyalas, a breed of spiral-horned antelope.

A bloke decided to take a dip in the rhino enclosure at Auckland zoo today - onlookers posted a video to Instagram.



Police have arrested him. No animals or people were harmed. pic.twitter.com/SHrSF0ZhNi — The Zeitgeist (@TheZeitgeistNZ) April 19, 2023 The animals “were understandably startled by the intruder”, an Auckland Zoo spokesperson said. The man was said to be in the water “for a number of minutes” before responding to instructions by zoo staff to get out of the moat and return to the visitor’s path.

He was escorted off the premises and handed to the police.