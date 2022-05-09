WATCH: Prince Harry shows off his acting skills in new travel film - and he’s quite good

Prince Harry has shown off his acting skills in a short film promoting his company Travalyst. The Duke of Sussex announced on Monday that he would be sharing a new project with the world which would debut on TV in New Zealand.

Story continues below Advertisment

He spoke in Māori in the message, before his short film aired on Kiwi TV show “Te Ao with Moana”. The video was made for Harry's company Travalyst, which aims to promote sustainable tourism, and features Harry being approached by a “rating agent” while out jogging.

In the light-hearted clip, Harry is seen wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Girl Dad” – a reference to his 11-month-old daughter Lilibet, who he has with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. He is seen getting the rating's agent's nationality wrong, asking if he's Australian before being corrected.

Story continues below Advertisment

The prince then adds: “Terribly sorry. I know you guys hate that.” He's then questioned about a sweet wrapper he apparently dropped on his last trip to New Zealand, before the pair explain a new ratings system in which tourists can be given marks, as well as destinations. Harry is given a three star rating, with the agent joking it's “out of 100” before adding it's actually out of five, giving the prince a nod for buying local honey on the trip and shutting the tap off while he brushed his teeth.

Story continues below Advertisment

Harry – who also has three-year-old daughter Archie with his wife – gives out some arm stamps then speaks in Māori to another agent, who approaches in a van, before continuing his jog.

Story continues below Advertisment