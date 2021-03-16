Australia and Singapore plan travel bubble to boost tourism

CAPE TOWN - Australia plans to set up a travel bubble with Singapore using a digital vaccine passport to allow ease of travelling between the two countries.

According to The Straits Times newspaper, Australia's Tourism Minister Dan Tehan announced on Monday that he would travel to Singapore in the coming months to set up the travel bubble which would likely also include New Zealand and Fiji.

Tehan praised Singapore for the way it had handled the Covid-19 pandemic and said it would be a strong partner for a two-way travel arrangement.

“If we can continue to get the vaccine roll-out right here in Australia, and they continue to do what they're doing so well there with their vaccine roll-out in Singapore, I'm optimistic that we might be able to get something up and running by the middle of the year," Tehan told news service Channel Nine.

“We really want that digital vaccination passport up and running, operating, and in a way that we know that we can trust it.”