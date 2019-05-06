For most people, taking a solo travel adventure is quite a daunting task- especially if you are travelling to an international country. While some may fear travelling to an unknown destination, it does have its perks. Experts believe that travelling is good for the soul. They believe it is the time for travellers to take in the gorgeous views and explore on their own terms.

Collin Thaver of Southern Africa 360 said solo trips allows travellers space to gather their thoughts and put themselves first. He said many people wanted an escape to reflect and reconnect.

“Solo travel has always had a negative stigma and people have the perception that those who travel alone are lonely and sad about their lives. This is not true. Most solo travellers have healthy relationships but choose a solo trip to take a moment for themselves. They want to do that activity that no one else in their family or friend group wants to do, sample local cuisine and find solace in themselves,” said Thaver.

He said Namibia and safari destinations in Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa were the perfect backdrops for solo travel.

“These places are isolated and located in remote areas, so solo travellers can engage with groups of people during their tours but also have time for themselves.

“We find that most of our solo travellers aged between 30 to 40 years old embark on solo travel trips following a big life event. They use the trip to find their purpose and plan for the future,” he added.

