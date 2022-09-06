Canada just can’t move on: Random testing at Canada Airport

Even though Covid-19 is no longer considered infectious, Canada has implemented random testing and will give your results back if tested positive; whether you’re vaccinated or recovered, Canada makes no distinction. According to a travel path report, Canada has always been strict about its protocols and rules from the beginning of the pandemic, for example, unvaccinated Canadians were, for a period of time, unable to board flights in Canada. It comes as no surprise, as we’ve seen on the television show, “Border security” how relentless they are.

To make matters worse, travellers – the random ones they choose – are to submit personal details and “agree” to being tested, so, you aren’t really given a choice. Those who get chosen for the testing must comply, and must test at an off-site location. The policy was briefly paused at the peak of the summer travel chaos, but was quickly reinforced as soon as congestion eased.

We are not entirely sure what the point is of all this because once their testing is conducted, tourists are not required to isolate themselves while waiting for the outcome. However, if results are positive they are required to isolate for 10 days, even if you’re vaccinated. Talk about a blast from the past! Canada will not be seeing me, any time soon.