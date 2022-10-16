3 Caribbean destinations you must explore in your lifetime

Now would be the perfect time to sing that song “Island boy” … or not. Anyway, imagine this, a time away from load shedding and the day-to-day drama; drinking your favourite drink, sinking your toes in the white sand; and giving an answer to the beautiful tropical waters calling you for a dip.

Story continues below Advertisement

While South Africa has a lot to offer in the beach scene, many South Africans are open to exploring foreign shores. Here are three to consider for your next island holiday. Dominican Republic Picture: Unsplash/Antonella Vilardo The Dominican Republic is one of the islands considered to have good vibes. Just looking at pictures you’re immediately captured by its colourful culture. There’s much more to do than just lazing on the beach and swimming.

You are encouraged to get your groove on as it is the birthplace of the Merengue and the Bachata dances. This makes it perfect for couples looking to connect in new ways. There are plenty dance halls across the island, bringing people together through movement and dance, and dancers often invite guest to join the fiesta. Picture: Unsplash/Ardian Lumi The island is beautiful, with rainforests, tumbling waterfalls and, of course, gorgeous beaches. Swim in the azure waters of Hoyo Azul, take a wander around the old colonial town of Santo Domingo or catch a baseball game with the children at Estadio Quisqueya.

Story continues below Advertisement

Food The best thing to do when you travel is to try the foods in the new places you visit. Some of the Dominican Republic’s popular dishes, according to a “Dominican Food” article, are: soncocho, (meat stew); mangu, (plantain mash); habichuelas guisadas (stewed beans); and tostones (twice-fried plantains). Activities include surfing, whale watching, exploring the cities and amazing jungle adventures.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Club Med, the best time to visit the Dominican Republic is from December to May. Tourists don’t need a visa to visit the island. The Bahamas Picture:Unsplash/Fernando Jorge The Bahamas is a popular destination for both the famous and ordinary tourists. The island has 2 000 beaches, leaving you spoilt for choice. There are several activities you can enjoy, including kayaking, diving around the cays, fine dining, and shopping in the luxury malls of Nassau.

Picture: Leonardo Rossatti Food The popular dishes to try while you are there, according to a Very Hungry Nomads report, include Bahamian fish stew, conch fritters, conch salad, and baked crab. Club Med advises visiting the Bahamas from December to April when the weather is warm and dry, with average highs of 25°C to 27°C. South African nationals must have a valid passport, but no visa is required for a stay of up to three months.

Turks and Caicos Picture: Nicole Keller/Pexels If you’re looking for something a little quieter and more private then Turks and Caicos island are good option, particularly for honeymooners or those needing to de-stress. The island is less populated than most, which allows you to soak in the beauty in peaceful surroundings. The island boasts the best diving spots. In Grace Bay Beach, in the southeast Bahamas, is the newly redesigned Club Med Turkoise, for adults only, is perfect for grown-up family reunions.

Food Popular dishes to try include boiled fish and grits, Johnny cake, conch fritters, lobster rock, crab, and rice. According Club Med, the best time to travel to the Turks and Caicos islands between January and May. South African citizens do not require a visa for stays of up to 90 days, provided they hold a passport valid for the period of intended stay.