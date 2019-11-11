Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan Resort was one of several hotels and attractions to reopen in October. Washington Post photo by Andrea Sachs

Tip Burrows dropped a low-grade expletive when she saw the beach by Banana Bay Restaurant, on the south side of Grand Bahama Island. "Holy (bad word)!" said the islander, peering into a freshly carved trench. "That wasn't here before."

Nearly two months after Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas, Tip, who runs the Humane Society of Grand Bahama, was still discovering new evidence of destruction.

On this mid-October afternoon, she had unearthed an inlet on Fortune Beach. As if that weren't alarming enough, the storm surge that had swept away a section of the beach had not come from the ocean lapping at Fortune's feet. It had traversed the island from the north and pushed the sand out to sea like a scene from an eco-horror film.

Hurricane Dorian carved an inlet into Fortune Beach on Grand Bahama Island, but that didn't stop visitors from enjoying a day at the beach. Washington Post photo by Andrea Sachs

"We lost two feet of beach," said Danilo Rulli, the restaurant's owner, "but it will slowly come back."

And so will the Bahamas, at possibly an even faster clip than Mother Nature.

To be sure, Dorian was devastating. The strongest storm ever to strike the Bahamas caused at least 65 deaths and damaged or destroyed more than 13 000 homes on Grand Bahama Island and the Abaco Islands, both in the upper reaches of the 500-mile-long archipelago. Economic loss could rise to $7-billion, more than half of the country's gross national product.