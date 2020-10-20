Kim Kardashian West reportedly flying her closest friends to private island for birthday bash

Kim Kardashian West is to celebrate her 40th birthday on a private island. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly flying some of her closest friends and relatives out to a private island to mark her upcoming milestone birthday. A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "All the guests know is when to be ready to be picked up for the flight, which will leave the Los Angeles area early next week. The destination is being kept strictly under wraps for privacy reasons, but that isn’t stopping everyone from speculating." It is believed the destination will be the Caribbean but it is being kept under wraps. For safety, every guest has already been tested once for Covid-19 and will be retested again before they head abroad next week for the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Kim previously admitted she worries about ageing “every single day”.

When asked if she has fears about ageing, she said: "Every single day. We were having dinner with my mom last night for her birthday. We were talking about the same thing. It’s obviously about the wisdom. There’s a sense of calmness and wisdom you get from life. But it also just sucks. There’s no easy way. [But] I would take ageing over not being here.”

And Kim also confessed to using anti-aging serums - which are typically reserved for the face - "all over" her body to keep her skin fresh and looking youthful.

She admitted: "I always put skincare all over, I think that's really a necessity; I put it on my legs, my arms. You really have to do your neck and your chest. I might not like the scent of something, but if I feel like it's powerful product I'll use it all over my body. I'll just put [them] on my arms, my legs, my stomach - just use it everywhere."