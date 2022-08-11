LOOK: South African travellers to be among the first to experience nature-focused Caribbean island

Set off the coast of Colombia, Corona Island has been billed as a unique destination for visitors to disconnect from the everyday, unwind and reconnect with nature. According to beer maker Corona, the island is a 100% natural exclusive paradise made of sustainable resources.

The tropical island is nature-focused and located on the Caribbean Sea just off the coast of Colombia. Since it has a fragile ecosystem, the number of guests will be strictly limited to a lucky few. And the best part is that South Africans will be among guests from 11 countries that will get to first experience the exclusive new, nature-focused island when it opens in 2023.

The beer maker hopes to ensure that the island operates with a minimal environmental footprint. On the island, travellers will be introduced to relaxation zones that have been designed to be serene spaces where one can disconnect from the digital world. “Corona Island is unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We are celebrating the majesty and beauty of the outdoors by getting guests engaged in protecting paradise,” said Felipe Ambra, global vice president for Corona.

Ambra said that everyone on the team, from the chefs to the architects contributed to creating a truly single-use plastic-free paradise. “We look forward to welcoming visitors, rekindling their relationship with nature and hopefully creating more advocates to protect our natural world,” said Ambra. The island has achieved Oceanic Global’s three-star plastic-free Blue Seal for eliminating single-use plastic and adopting sustainable operating best practices at scale.

From construction to energy production, food sourcing and guest experiences on-site, sustainability is at the centre of every decision and touch point of Corona Island.