Caribbean Princess, an America cruiseliner was refused entry to its Caribbean destination after more than 300 cruisers came down with gastroenteritis, the Daily Mail reported.
Despite the gastroenteritis outbreak, commonly a stomach bug which causes vomiting and diarrhea, the Caribbean Princess made way to their destination, but Trinidad and Tobago's health ministry asked them to turn around.
They will sail back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Passengers were excited to enjoy some downtime at their cruise destinations, but it was cut short when 299 passengers and 22 crew began suffering from the stomach bugs.
Princess Cruise Lines Ltd told the publication that the incident was a highly unusual development.