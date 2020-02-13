Poo on a cruise: Cruise ship forced to turn around after passengers struck down with gastroenteritis









Caribbean Princess was refused entry to its Caribbean destination after more than 300 cruisers came down with gastroenteritis. Picture: Caribbean Princess/Instagram. Caribbean Princess, an America cruiseliner was refused entry to its Caribbean destination after more than 300 cruisers came down with gastroenteritis, the Daily Mail reported. Despite the gastroenteritis outbreak, commonly a stomach bug which causes vomiting and diarrhea, the Caribbean Princess made way to their destination, but Trinidad and Tobago's health ministry asked them to turn around. They will sail back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Passengers were excited to enjoy some downtime at their cruise destinations, but it was cut short when 299 passengers and 22 crew began suffering from the stomach bugs. Princess Cruise Lines Ltd told the publication that the incident was a highly unusual development.

The company said they shared the disappointment of its guests.

The company said: “The health and safety of our guests and crew is our top priority, and in working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was decided out of an abundance of caution, in this specific instance, to discontinue the cruise.”

As a result of the inconvenience, passengers will be refunded a 50 percent refund and a future cruise credit valued at 50 percent of their cruise.

Meanwhile, another 39 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined in Japan, with one quarantine officer also infected, bringing the total to 175.

The Diamond Princess was placed in quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on February 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

About 3 700 people are on board the ship, which usually has a crew of 1 100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670.

The ministry said tests were being conducted for others deemed to need them and it would announce the results later.

The British-flagged Diamond Princess is managed by Princess Cruise Lines, one of the world's largest cruise lines and a unit of Carnival Corp.

Source: Daily Mail, Reuters